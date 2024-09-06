Safety at the forefront for this year's Sugar Cane Classic between Port Allen and Brusly high schools

BRUSLY - The 53rd annual Sugar Cane Classic is coming up and will fully display the Port Allen and Brusly high schools' rivalry.

Safety, however, is the first thing on everyone's mind after a shooting happened at the game last year, leaving 16-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen dead.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jarrettin Jackson II for the shooting.

A year after the fatal shooting, school officials are discussing how safety will be a top priority for the game this year.

Schools in West Baton Rouge Parish are increasing police presence for the games, utilizing their zero-eyes firearm detection technology and enforcing their clear bag policy.

"Each side, both home side and visiting side has their own areas and everything they need to enjoy the ballgame and so it should be a great environment Friday night," Brusly head football coach Hoff Schooler said.

The schools are also being affected by the referee shortage.

"The referees are trying to find a seven-man crew for each ball game and it's gotten to where it's hard to find those crews," Schooler said.

Brusly's third-week game against Tara High will be on a Thursday instead of the typical Friday night football game.

"I know the guys in Port Allen are excited and our guys are excited. There will be tailgating out here on Friday night and a packed house. It doesn't matter about the weather, it'll be a beautiful night," Schooler said.

The team that wins the Sugar Cane Classic gets to bring home a historic trophy to their schools to keep until next season's game. It is currently in Brusly's possession.

"The trophy is staying home," Schooler said jokingly.

The Sugar Cane Classic is Friday evening at Brusly High School at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.