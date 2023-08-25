Royalty awaits! The Queen Baton Rouge opens its doors Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Are you feeling lucky? You might want to roll the dice for the official grand opening of The Queen Baton Rouge, the city's first land-based casino.

Previously the Hollywood Casino, and now, the new Queen has nearly doubled in size. The renovation included moving the property from the Mississippi River to land, increasing the total footprint from 62,000 to more than 100,000 square feet, and the addition of innovative gaming, dining, and entertainment venues.

The $85 million project will also host several food options — including a new fried chicken restaurant from Shaquille O'Neal — and a sportsbook in partnership with DraftKings.

"I'm really excited about how it's all come together. It's a beautiful property," said Terry Downey, President and CEO of Queen Gaming. "We have all the newest games, 730 games, 18 table games, a beautiful smoking patio, Restaurant 1717 that has an upper level called The Loft. It's going to be a great evening drink place in town watching the sunset. It's absolutely incredible."

The ceremony will conclude with a drone show, the first outdoor display for the city of Baton Rouge, will be visible throughout the city. The show will be synchronized to a playlist airing on Talk 107.3 and 98.1 FM. The city’s first land-based casino, The Queen Baton Rouge will officially open to the public at 9 p.m.

Former LSU Tiger and NFL quarterback Matt Flynn, who led the Tigers to the 2007 BCS National Championship, will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony and place the ceremonial first bet inside the DraftKings Sportsbook.