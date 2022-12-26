Roux the orangutan celebrates 1st birthday at Audubon Zoo this Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS - Audubon Zoo is celebrating Roux the orangutan's first birthday this Christmas Eve.

Zoo officials said Roux, a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, was born at the zoo a year ago today to Menari, his mom, and Jambi, his dad.

For his first birthday, Roux's family celebrated with a special party filled to the brim with cake, presents and decorations all specially designed to let the apes "explore new material to keep them challenged and engaged in active play," according to the zoo.

Read Audubon Zoo's full statement below:

"We are thrilled to celebrate Roux’s first birthday. Every birth of an endangered species is one step closer to saving that species," said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. "Seeing Roux with the rest of the orangutans at Audubon is a success story for the species and a tribute to the dedicated professionals who care for him."

For a few weeks after his birth, Roux received round-the-clock human care to give him physical skills needed to successfully join his orangutan family. Once introduced into the group, Roux has continued to grow and thrive and is a favorite of Zoo guests as he clings tightly to his mother as she swings through the exhibit.

Sumatran orangutans have been assessed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as "critically endangered" and therefore threatened with extinction in our lifetime-there are fewer than 14,000 living in the wild and their numbers are declining, mainly because of human-wildlife conflict due to the spread of palm oil plantations into their forest habitat.

The orangutan group at the Zoo serves as ambassadors for their species, teaching guests about the plight of Sumatran orangutans in the wild due to human-wildlife conflict. Audubon is committed to helping create experiences that spark action and empower visitors to impact nature and wildlife for the better.