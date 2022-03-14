Round 2 High School Playoffs

Here are the scores from the 2nd week of the LHSAA football playoffs:

Class 5A

Destrehan 52, Barbe 27



Hahnville 55, St. Amant 33



John Ehret 25, Live Oak 2



Landry/Walker 47, C.E. Byrd 41



Mandeville 42, Scotlandville 41



Parkway 55, Acadiana 28



Ponchatoula 28, West Monroe 21



Zachary 35, Dutchtown 14



Class 4A

Second Round

Bastrop 28, Assumption 13



Crowley 41, Livonia 35



Easton 37, Plaquemine 20



Franklinton 35, Minden 34



Karr 47, Cecilia 28



McDonogh ?35 48, Benton 0



Neville 38, Carencro 12



North DeSoto 42, Loranger 35



Class 3A

Second Round

Amite 45, North Webster 42



Bogalusa 38, Jena 27



Iowa 41, Church Point 20



Kaplan 22, Winnfield 7



Lutcher 44, Wossman 6



Northwest 22, Marksville 21



St. James 30, Eunice 19



West Feliciana 44, Patterson 19



Class 2A

Second Round

East Feliciana 20, Loreauville 16



Kinder 47, Bunkie 7



Mangham 33, South Plaquemines 8



Pickering 29, St. Helena Central 18



Rayville 50, Red River 22



Sterlington 55, Northeast 8



Welsh 35, Oakdale 7



West St. John 34, Many 30



Class 1A

Second Round

Arcadia 38, Delhi 8



Basile 35, Homer 7



East Beauregard 35, LaSalle 8



Haynesville 61, Varnado 20



Kentwood 40, Oberlin 16



Logansport 36, Elton 0



Oak Grove 27, Block 6



White Castle 14, South Cameron 10



Division 1

Quarterfinal

Archbishop Rummel 44, Jesuit 14



Baton Rouge Catholic 49, Brother Martin 48



Evangel Christian Academy 42, Holy Cross 7



John Curtis Christian 37, Saint Paul's 30



Division 2

Quarterfinal

Parkview Baptist 41, St. Louis 16



St. Thomas More 49, E.D. White 7



Teurlings Catholic 36, De La Salle 14



University (Lab) 44, Vandebilt Catholic 6



Division 3

Quarterfinal

Notre Dame 28, Calvary Baptist Academy 7



Riverside Academy 38, Newman 15



St. Charles Catholic 13, Madison Prep 12



Division 4

Quarterfinal

Ascension Episcopal 42, Cedar Creek 0



Southern Lab 30, Central Catholic 16



St. Mary's 48, Hamilton Christian Academy 7



Vermilion Catholic 44, Delhi Charter 14



MAIS AAAA Div II

Championship

Washington School, Miss. 37, Oak Forest 20