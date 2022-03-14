Latest Weather Blog
Round 2 High School Playoffs
Here are the scores from the 2nd week of the LHSAA football playoffs:
Class 5A
Destrehan 52, Barbe 27
Hahnville 55, St. Amant 33
John Ehret 25, Live Oak 2
Landry/Walker 47, C.E. Byrd 41
Mandeville 42, Scotlandville 41
Parkway 55, Acadiana 28
Ponchatoula 28, West Monroe 21
Zachary 35, Dutchtown 14
Class 4A
Second Round
Bastrop 28, Assumption 13
Crowley 41, Livonia 35
Easton 37, Plaquemine 20
Franklinton 35, Minden 34
Karr 47, Cecilia 28
McDonogh ?35 48, Benton 0
Neville 38, Carencro 12
North DeSoto 42, Loranger 35
Class 3A
Second Round
Amite 45, North Webster 42
Bogalusa 38, Jena 27
Iowa 41, Church Point 20
Kaplan 22, Winnfield 7
Lutcher 44, Wossman 6
Northwest 22, Marksville 21
St. James 30, Eunice 19
West Feliciana 44, Patterson 19
Class 2A
Second Round
East Feliciana 20, Loreauville 16
Kinder 47, Bunkie 7
Mangham 33, South Plaquemines 8
Pickering 29, St. Helena Central 18
Rayville 50, Red River 22
Sterlington 55, Northeast 8
Welsh 35, Oakdale 7
West St. John 34, Many 30
Class 1A
Second Round
Arcadia 38, Delhi 8
Basile 35, Homer 7
East Beauregard 35, LaSalle 8
Haynesville 61, Varnado 20
Kentwood 40, Oberlin 16
Logansport 36, Elton 0
Oak Grove 27, Block 6
White Castle 14, South Cameron 10
Division 1
Quarterfinal
Archbishop Rummel 44, Jesuit 14
Baton Rouge Catholic 49, Brother Martin 48
Evangel Christian Academy 42, Holy Cross 7
John Curtis Christian 37, Saint Paul's 30
Division 2
Quarterfinal
Parkview Baptist 41, St. Louis 16
St. Thomas More 49, E.D. White 7
Teurlings Catholic 36, De La Salle 14
University (Lab) 44, Vandebilt Catholic 6
Division 3
Quarterfinal
Notre Dame 28, Calvary Baptist Academy 7
Riverside Academy 38, Newman 15
St. Charles Catholic 13, Madison Prep 12
Division 4
Quarterfinal
Ascension Episcopal 42, Cedar Creek 0
Southern Lab 30, Central Catholic 16
St. Mary's 48, Hamilton Christian Academy 7
Vermilion Catholic 44, Delhi Charter 14
MAIS AAAA Div II
Championship
Washington School, Miss. 37, Oak Forest 20
