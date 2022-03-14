Round 2 High School Playoffs

49°
Here are the scores from the 2nd week of the LHSAA football playoffs:

Class 5A

Destrehan 52, Barbe 27

Hahnville 55, St. Amant 33

John Ehret 25, Live Oak 2

Landry/Walker 47, C.E. Byrd 41

Mandeville 42, Scotlandville 41

Parkway 55, Acadiana 28

Ponchatoula 28, West Monroe 21

Zachary 35, Dutchtown 14

Class 4A
Second Round
Bastrop 28, Assumption 13

Crowley 41, Livonia 35

Easton 37, Plaquemine 20

Franklinton 35, Minden 34

Karr 47, Cecilia 28

McDonogh ?35 48, Benton 0

Neville 38, Carencro 12

North DeSoto 42, Loranger 35

Class 3A
Second Round
Amite 45, North Webster 42

Bogalusa 38, Jena 27

Iowa 41, Church Point 20

Kaplan 22, Winnfield 7

Lutcher 44, Wossman 6

Northwest 22, Marksville 21

St. James 30, Eunice 19

West Feliciana 44, Patterson 19

Class 2A
Second Round
East Feliciana 20, Loreauville 16

Kinder 47, Bunkie 7

Mangham 33, South Plaquemines 8

Pickering 29, St. Helena Central 18

Rayville 50, Red River 22

Sterlington 55, Northeast 8

Welsh 35, Oakdale 7

West St. John 34, Many 30

Class 1A
Second Round
Arcadia 38, Delhi 8

Basile 35, Homer 7

East Beauregard 35, LaSalle 8

Haynesville 61, Varnado 20

Kentwood 40, Oberlin 16

Logansport 36, Elton 0

Oak Grove 27, Block 6

White Castle 14, South Cameron 10

Division 1
Quarterfinal
Archbishop Rummel 44, Jesuit 14

Baton Rouge Catholic 49, Brother Martin 48

Evangel Christian Academy 42, Holy Cross 7

John Curtis Christian 37, Saint Paul's 30

Division 2
Quarterfinal
Parkview Baptist 41, St. Louis 16

St. Thomas More 49, E.D. White 7

Teurlings Catholic 36, De La Salle 14

University (Lab) 44, Vandebilt Catholic 6

Division 3
Quarterfinal
Notre Dame 28, Calvary Baptist Academy 7

Riverside Academy 38, Newman 15

St. Charles Catholic 13, Madison Prep 12

Division 4
Quarterfinal
Ascension Episcopal 42, Cedar Creek 0

Southern Lab 30, Central Catholic 16

St. Mary's 48, Hamilton Christian Academy 7

Vermilion Catholic 44, Delhi Charter 14

MAIS AAAA Div II
Championship
Washington School, Miss. 37, Oak Forest 20

6 years ago Friday, November 20 2015

