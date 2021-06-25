Roommate allegedly shot couple at Nicholson Dr. apartment, charged with murder

BATON ROUGE - A dispute between roommates escalated into an incident of gun violence that left one person dead and a second injured early Wednesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a series of gunshots fired in an apartment along Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane shortly before 4 a.m. left James Jerrell dead and his girlfriend injured.

The suspected gunman has been identified as 21-year-old Channin Sells.

Sells and his significant other reportedly shared the apartment with Jerrell and his girlfriend.

An arrest record indicates the couples had been feuding, and on Wednesday morning an argument became deadly.

According to official documents, Sells was angered when Jerrell arrived home intoxicated and began arguing with Sells.

The arrest report says Jerrell "attempted to confront" Sells by "banging on his bedroom door, cursing explicit language."

Sells responded by "arming himself with a semi-automatic handgun," the document continues, and "intentionally shot the Victim several times."

In addition to allegedly shooting Jerrell to death, arrest documents say Sells then turned his weapon on Jerrell's girlfriend and shot her "several times unprovoked."

The document adds that Sells confessed to shooting Jerrell, claiming he did so in self-defense.

However, officials say, "When questioned in regards to the shooting of the female Victim, he could not provide any explanation."

Sells was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder late Wednesday morning.