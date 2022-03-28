Romanian nationals arrested in multi-parish card-skimming investigation, two more wanted

UPDATE: According to arrest reports Marius Nuta and Daniela-Stefania Ianev are each facing a new charge.

Nuta and Ianev was booked Thursday on anti-skimming act charges.

GONZALES - Two people were arrested in connection with a multi-parish card-skimming operation Thursday.



Gonzales police said Daniela-Stefania Ianev and Marius Daniel Nuta were arrested at the Tanger Super Stop on West Highway 30. Police said they are both from Romania.



Police were tipped off by authorities in St. John Parish that credit/debit card thieves were passing through the area, according to investigators. On Thursday, officers pulled over a car matching the suspect vehicle description near the intersection of Tanger Boulevard and W. Highway 30, questioning the man and woman inside.



During a search of their vehicle, detectives said recovered $4,664 in cash, mostly in twenty dollar denominations. They also found 57 types of gift cards, each encoded with account information from various banks. Each card was labeled with a sticker containing a handwritten pin number and dollar amount.



Police added that Ianev is in the country illegally, and Nuta is currently pending immigration proceedings through US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was out on a $10,000 immigration bond.



Two additional suspects were identified as Nauris Matei and Cati Elinescu. Police said both were in the store at the time of the arrests and fled on foot.



Ianev was charged with 57 counts of monetary instrument abuse, one count of access device fraud valued at $22,161, and as a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for one count of anti-skimming act.



Nuta was charged with 57 counts of monetary instrument abuse and one count of access device fraud valued at $22,161.

Late Thursday, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspects arrested today were the ones wanted for a skimming operation at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union on Perkins Road on December 3rd.

Police believe the two are involved in a larger card-skimming operation involving St. John the Baptist, East Baton Rouge, and Ascension parishes, which is being investigated by a Secret Service task force. Additional charges are expected on both Ianev and Nuta.