Rocky Daboval has left the building: Longtime WBRZ general manager celebrates retirement

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ'S longtime boss and leader Rocky Daboval has left the office for the last time. Our now former general manager is on his way to be a full time grandfather.

Daboval said his final goodbyes to the station on Friday.

"To work with so many great people and watch so many great people develop in this industry, this TV station... Those people gave me the satisfaction, making this job worthwhile," Daboval said.

Daboval wasn't always the big boss. He started in 1979 as a member of the station's sales team. Since then, he's worked with hundreds of people, building relationships that have lasted across the decades.

"Maybe had to be the bad guy some days, but still, the compassion he showed me over the years has really stuck with me" said Pallas Dunn, WBRZ executive assistant.

"Spent a lot of time over the past ten years, after I left the paper, in his office just listening to him. Him telling me what to do — more important, what not to do. I'll really miss that," said Jake Manship, the COO of Manship Media.

"Number one person to have my back," said Ralph Bender, the CFO of Manship Media.

During those 44 years, long-lasting memories were created.

"He says what is on his mind, and he has a heart of gold," said Jennifer Dartez, WBRZ human resources director.

"We've been very fortunate to develop a friendship over the years that will be never-ending," said Richard Manship, his longtime employer, friend and president of WBRZ.

During a career that has spanned generations, he even got the chance to work with his own son.

"He's been a big help in sales," Brandon Daboval said.

He will be greatly missed here in the newsroom and throughout the entire station, but Daboval is off to new adventures. Among them, being a full time grandfather.

"During summer, we can stay with Rock, because he doesn't have to go to work," said Benjamin Daboval, his grandson.

It's not really goodbye, but only a see you later.

"He's just a phone call away," Jake Manship said.

Rocky, I really will miss you. I'm lucky to have called you my boss this past year. I appreciate the conversations you have with 'The Angels' in the mornings, and hope to see you on the golf course soon. Also, I'm not sorry that I did this story. - Katie Easter