Robin Thicke spotted in Baton Rouge ahead of Valentine's Day concert
BATON ROUGE - One of our WBRZ reporters ran into a famous singer Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.
WBRZ's Paris Flannigan had the opportunity to meet Robin Thicke at The Chimes on Coursey Boulevard. Thicke is in town for the Love Conquers Music and Comedy Festival.
The sold out event is set to take place at the LSU PMAC Thursday night.
Other performers include Tamar Braxton, Lil Duval, Jon B, Marsha Ambrosias, and Gary Owens.
