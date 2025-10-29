60°
Latest Weather Blog
Road in Denham Springs renamed in honor of fallen Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS — A section of road in Denham Springs was renamed Monday in honor of fallen Cpl. Shawn Kelly, who was killed in the line of duty in June 2023.
Part of South Range Avenue, near the intersection of Rushing Road, was renamed to Corporal Shawn Kelly Memorial Boulevard. Local leaders, including Mayor Gerard Landry, Sheriff Jason Ard and Parish President Randy Delatte, gathered with Kelly's family to dedicate the road in the late corporal's name.
The renaming was officially approved by state legislators in June.
Kelly died in a hospital 22 days after he was shot while responding to a call at the Spring Park Plaza on South Range Avenue.
News
DENHAM SPRINGS — A section of road in Denham Springs was renamed Monday in honor of fallen Cpl. Shawn Kelly,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found along Old Hammond Highway; EBRSO says death appears to be...
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
2une In Previews: 'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' event aims to...
-
Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North...
-
REPORT: LDH employees working in SNAP program given furlough notice
Sports Video
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!