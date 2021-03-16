'Road Closed' signs excite residents along beaten up road in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - Drivers in Ascension Parish are finally seeing signs that change to beaten up roads is coming. Henry Road that leads to Prairieville Middle School is very narrow and full of cracks. Tuesday, it was closed off.

“Overtime it’s just started to crumble away and fall into the ditches,” said Lena Chaisson, who lives off of Henry Road.

Crews were working in those ditches making temporary fixes before the road can be completely widened.

“It’s very exciting to see that the road was closed and to get the process moving,” said Chaisson.

This is just one project included in the Move Ascension Initiative, concentrated in the area east of Airline Highway. Two roadabouts will also be built. One at the intersection of Henry Road and Highway 930, the other down the street at Cousey Road and Highway 930. Finally, a stretch of Highway 930 will also be widened.

“When they fix that road it’s going to be a huge improvement,” said William Locker.

Highway 930 is filled with potholes, and the area tends to back up when with Prairieville Middle School sitting along the much traveled road.

“When those roads are heavy when school is let out, it’s a nightmare,” said Locker.

There’s a lot that will change in the area. Tuesday’s road closure is the first to mark they're coming.

The parish still needs to finish getting right of ways before full widening construction can begin on Henry Road.