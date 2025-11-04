67°
Latest Weather Blog
River Road African American Museum hosting fall fest, handing out food boxes
Related Story
DONALDSONVILLE— River Road African American Museum will host a food giveaway for residents in the Donaldsonville community.
The museum will partner with catering company Rap N Roux and AETNA to address food insecurity and provide health solutions for residents.
The food boxes will consists of fresh produce ahead of the holiday season.
There will also be health screenings available at the community fest.
The event is will not only help feed residents, but bring attention to the museum's community garden.
The community fall fest will take place Saturday, Nov. 8 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
News
DONALDSONVILLE— River Road African American Museum will host a food giveaway for residents in the Donaldsonville community. The museum... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Ridge Pecan Drive
-
70 for 70: Kip Holden made history as the first Black mayor...
-
Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89
-
Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge continues decades-long work of providing home repairs in...
-
2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge...