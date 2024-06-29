88°
River Parishes lighting the way for Papa Noel

Hundreds gathered along the Mississippi River levee in St. James and St. John parishes Saturday night to light the way for Papa Noel. 

The Christmas Eve tradition was moved a day early due to heavy rains expected for Sunday. Residents were uneasy about the change, but happy to celebrate with family and friends. 

Many are worried that Papa Noel might lose his way on Christmas Eve, but sources said elves were on the levee scoping out the area. 

6 months ago Saturday, December 23 2023

