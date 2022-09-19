River cresting this week

BATON ROUGE - The swollen Mississippi started cresting Monday.

At Red River Landing, the river crested at 60 1/2 feet, 12 feet above flood stage. In downtown, the crest is forecast to happen Tuesday ten feet above the 35-foot flood stage.

"It was pretty amazing watching it rise," an LSU graduate student said, gazing into the glistening river at twilight Monday.

"I study Louisiana history... so I've read a lot about the flood of 1927," Jeff Crawford said. "I was just curious to see how things compare."

The river is also forecast to crest in Ascension Parish Tuesday, too.

Due to the current river conditions, though, the Plaquemine ferry is closed for the next few days.

