River Center theater reopening next week after years-long renovation project

BATON ROUGE - After years of construction and a project that cost roughly $18 million, the performing arts will have a home again in the capital city.

Eric Marshall is the Baton Rouge Symphony's Executive Director and is elated to be back.

"There is nothing like being in a world class concert hall in a world class setting like this with world class musician. So the excitement within the orchestra, our patrons and our board are just beyond excited to get back in and perform again," Marshall said.

Theatergoers can expect wider seats, a new lobby, new concessions and elevators. Even small things like the sound system will create a better environment.

Marshall also hopes the renovation will also help the downtown economy.

"All the patrons are going to eat at these downtown restaurants, they are going to support the downtown businesses. So this is really the crown jewel of the downtown development, is having this theatre back open and performing."

The theater will reopen on March 10. Conductor Julian Kuerti and award-winning cellist Zuil Bailey will be performing with the orchestra.