Rivals rally around high school softball team after loss of coach
BATON ROUGE - There was an emotional show of good sportsmanship Friday night following a tragic end to a high school softball team's season.
Christian Life Academy was forced to call off their last 2 games after their head coach died unexpectedly. Kevin Seguin was a volunteer at the school, while his daughter was a pitcher on the team.
"It's hard being out there on the mound without him here," Gabby Seguin says.
Friday night, the team took the field for the first time since the biggest loss on their record. The dugout, devastated by the death of their head coach, but sentiment came from an unlikely source: the team's rivals.
Christian Life played a makeup game with Dunham Friday night, and the softball team from Runnels also came to show support in the trying time.
