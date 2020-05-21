79°
Rising water rescues continued in Livingston Parish into Friday evening

SATSUMA - Families were pulled from homes surrounded by rising water Friday.

On McArthur Drive near the I-12/S. Satsuma Road interchange, area first responders used boats to take people from their homes to dry land. They worked into dusk Friday helping people leave the area.

"It's flooded everywhere we live," one woman said as she was helped out of a boat by a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy. "It's way up above, almost to the porch."

The woman was being rescued with her grandchildren and told WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington she had more people at her home that needed to be rescued on the next trip.

In Denham Springs, people were spending Friday night packing up before water rose there. Along the Amite River, people are expecting the river to hit 39 feet.

A curfew is in effect for Livingston Parish Friday night. Sandbags were available at area fire stations.

News
4 years ago Friday, March 11 2016

