Revelers prepare classic southern dishes for Mardi Gras

On Your Side
Children's hospital looking for volunteers to help patients
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital has been open for a few months and has already exceeded the number of patients it...
Veteran featured in On Your Side reports continues having issues with flood-damaged home
BATON ROUGE - A WWII veteran has had...
Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to...
News
Police: Man walks into Alexander Avenue home, exchanges gunfire with resident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Sunday morning shooting at a home on Alexander Avenue . Police...
Ville Platte: City Council votes to give police officers pay raise
VILLE PLATTE - The Ville Platte City Council...
U.S. House of Representatives passes Emmett Till Anti-lynching law
On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted...
Cool and quiet now, milder over the weekend
Though chilly temperatures should become less common as we exit February and enter March, a late winter chill is upon us. Fortunately, conditions will stay dry...
Drier conditions and clearing skies through the day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Some light...
Clouds stubborn, cooler air on the way
Happy Fat Tuesday! Get out and enjoy the...
Sports
U High Boys & Girls claim soccer state titles in back to back matches
On a cold and chilly night in Hammond, it was the University soccer teams that were the hot ticket Wednesday night. Both the Cubs girls and...
LSU hoops stumbles on the road at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Florida – Emmitt Williams scored 25 points...
LSU's new lineup yields 11 hits and blowout win over Louisiana Tech
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU offense erupted...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Community
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
Revelers prepare classic southern dishes for Mardi Gras
WBRZ reporters take on NFL combine workouts
Thursday night District 2 BRPD Precinct tour
La. lawmakers begin latest push for legalized sports betting
17-year-old now jailed after shooting at Baker Police officer
La. lawmakers begin latest push for legalized sports betting
Sports Video
U High Boys & Girls Win Soccer State Titles
Ben Baby joins Sports 2's Matt Trent to talk Joe Burrow
U-High State Title Run a Family Affair
Former LSU diver competing to qualify for 2020 Olympics
LSU baseball opens 2020 season against Indiana