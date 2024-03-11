Restore La. conducting door-to-door outreach survey to help flood-impacted homeowners

BATON ROUGE – The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program began door-to-door canvassing this week to speak with homeowners impacted by the 2016 August flood to help them fill out and complete the survey program.

Staff members will have official Restore Louisiana vests and name badges and record information on tablet computers. Officials say the outreach effort is expected to continue until mid-August.

Completing the survey is the first step in requesting help with repairs or reimbursement through the homeowner assistance program. Officials say all flood-impacted homeowners are strongly encouraged to complete the survey even if they do not believe they will qualify for assistance.

Additional homeowners may qualify as more funding becomes available.

Homeowners can take the survey online at restore.la.gov, by telephone at (866) 735-2001 or by visiting one of the Restore Louisiana housing assistance centers in Lafayette, Hammond, Monroe and Baton Rouge. The centers are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.