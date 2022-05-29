Restaurant worker on the run after gunfight in parking lot of Ascension business

PRAIRIEVILLE - An employee at a restaurant along Airline Highway is on the run from law enforcement after he got into a shootout with another man outside the business.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are now searching for James Sims of Baton Rouge. The sheriff's office said Sims got into an argument outside a Freddy's restaurant around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday with an acquaintance of his, 29-year-old Justin Boudreaux of Raceland.

Boudreaux was treated at a hospital for injuries he suffered in the gunfight and later booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and disturbing the peace.

Deputies are still looking for Sims, who faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, disturbing the peace, and seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.