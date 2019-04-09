Residents want state to fix site of deadly crash

LIVINGSTON - Another fatal crash took place on Highway 63, south of Highway 449.

According to the The Department of Transportation and Development, It's the second fatality to happen in that area within recent years.

Louis Gurka III, 55, of Baton Rouge was traveling north on the highway when he went off the side of the road and hit a culvert. Gurka's car went airborne and he ended up dying.

State police said Gurka wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and he may have been impaired, but people who live on the highway said they want something to be done about its condition.

"It's been like that for years. They've been needing to fix it for years," said Elaina Blount, who lives nearby where the latest crash happened.

She along with some other residents in the area expressed they want to see some major changes done to the highway, including something to smooth it out.

"People speeding, number one. And with it being as rough as it is, it's easy to lose control. It really is," said Kacie Sibley, who also lives right by the highway.

DOTD said there are no current projects planned for the road.