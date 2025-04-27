68°
Latest Weather Blog
Residents survey storm and flood damage after day of heavy rain in the capital region
Related Story
ADDIS - After severe weather moved through the capital region Thursday, residents are now surveying the damage caused by high winds and flooding.
One neighborhood had to evacuate after flooding that the Addis Police Chief said had never been so bad.
2une In's Abigail Whitam was live from the neighborhood Friday morning while residents were surveying the damage.
News
