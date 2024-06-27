Residents hopeful Amazon facility will drive economic growth along Florida corridor

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Broadmoor subdivision are welcoming their new neighbor — a $200 million Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The facility resides at the location of the former Cortana Mall. Suzanne Alban, who has lived in Broadmoor for nearly two decades, remembers the old mall like it was yesterday.

"When Cortana was here, it was really, really, really busy," Alban said.

David Hinson, a Broadmoor resident of three years, says he's excited to see more economic development along the Florida corridor. One of his favorite aspects is the cultural variety of restaurants, and he hopes to see more family-oriented activities in the future.

"We like to see it grow and we like to see that area thrive and make that part of the Florida corridor a little more prosperous," Hinson said.

To Hinson, the Florida corridor lacks accessibility for pedestrians, which he believes will hinder growth. In the coming years, the city plans to address that with the Florida Corridor Master Plan.

"A lot of our Broadmoor residents like to walk," Hinson said.

As a longtime resident, Alban has different concerns regarding property values and an increase in taxes. While her worries are minimal, she hopes the revenue will be funneled into the right places.

"I think things will get better. The roads will get fixed because we do need that. And hopefully, some of the money will go back into education," Alban said.

A new ALDI grocery store is in the works for the Cortana area, and several new businesses have already opened including Starbucks and Rouses Market. Amazon currently employs 500 people at their new facility and plans to double that number in the coming months.