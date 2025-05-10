Residents express frustrations, feel unheard over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive

BATON ROUGE - Residents said they felt as though their opinions were not heard after a community meeting was held Wednesday regarding a planned subdivision for Comite Drive near Baker.

The meeting, put together by Metro Councilman Anthony Kenney, happened at Serenity Praise and Worship Tabernacle to discuss concerns about the new development; resident said they were never told about plans for the subdivision.

Residents were asked to write down thoughts on note cards, but Pastor Will Campbell said he ended the meeting early after he felt the residents' opinions weren't heard.

"I think it was a good gesture but I think it didn't go over well with the people," Campbell said. "They wanted to be heard. I thank God for the councilman putting this together here at the church, but I think the people were frustrated at the way it was conducted."

Campbell said the community is collecting thoughts and opinions about the development on the group's Facebook page and they plan to meet with the council.