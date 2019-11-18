Republican candidates take aim at each other during anti-lawsuit forum

BATON ROUGE – Two Republican candidates for governor went after each other Tuesday at an anti-lawsuit forum in Baton Rouge.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne made a not-so-subtle allusion to U.S. Senator David Vitter’s prostitution scandal in 2007 when referencing contributions to the Senator’s campaign.

“Louisiana is not going to be bought. Senator she’s not for sale,” said Dardenne.

Vitter did not acknowledge the attack, but earlier in the debate he tied the Lieutenant Governor to trial lawyers.

“Trial lawyers are giving to all the other campaigns, including about a quarter of a million dollars to Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne,” said Vitter.

Dardenne said some trial lawyers had given to his campaign super pac, estimating at $200 thousand, but said that was a relatively small part of all the contributions to his campaign.