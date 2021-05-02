Latest Weather Blog
Report: NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk interested in Southern head football job
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marshall Faulk and Southern University reportedly have "mutual interest" in Faulk becoming the new head football coach for the Jaguars.
NFL insider Ian Rapaport tweeted Tuesday that Southern has had conversations with the Louisiana native, but nothing official has happened yet.
The trend may be catching on: HOF RB Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest about Faulk becoming its head coach, source said. There’s been conversations. Nothing is done, but the Louisiana native could follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders as a SWAC HC.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021
The news comes a week after Coach Dawson Odums left Southern for the head coaching position at Norfolk State University.
Faulk, a New Orleans native had a storied career in the NFL which included playing on a Super Bowl-winning Rams team alongside fellow hall of famer Kurt Warner.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic