REPORT: New Waffle House coming to Denham Springs near Bass Pro Shops

DENHAM SPRINGS — Waffle House plans to open a new location near the Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs, according to Business Report.

The outlet reported that the 1,913-square-foot Denham Springs location will be on Vincent Road next to Carter's Supermarket and Walmart Neighborhood Market off La. 16. The property is reportedly owned by Denham Springs-based 16 Vincent Company LLC, with Dr. Jarrad Bencaz, Brandy Bencaz and Mishaux Ramirez listed as managers.

The new location will mark Denham Springs' third Waffle House and Livingston Parish's fourth.