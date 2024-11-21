Report: NBA Youngboy pleads guilty to posing as doctor during pharmacy scam in Utah

LOGAN, Utah — Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy pleaded guilty to his part in a large-scale prescription drug fraud ring where he posed as a doctor and tried to dupe various pharmacies into selling him cough syrup with codeine, Utah ABC station KTVX reported Monday.

The 25-year-old rapper, Kentrell Gaulden, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct, the station reported.

Gaulden also entered a “no contest” plea to the remaining charges.

As part of his plea deal, Gaulden will not be asked to serve time in Utah State Prison. Instead, his four felony charges were reduced to Class A Misdemeanors and he was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine, KTVX reported.

A judge agreed to suspend a prison sentence as Gaulden is expected to serve a “substantial” 27 months in federal prison for related charges in a federal gun case. Gaulden will be placed on five years of federal supervised probation.