Repairs underway for Denham Heights sewage emergency after residents speak out

DENHAM SPRINGS — A small neighborhood off Florida Boulevard in Livingston Parish is getting some help with its sewage emergency after contacting 2 On Your Side. A crew was there on Tuesday making repairs to a deteriorating pipe.

Several trees were removed so the root systems could be cleared from the line, which is necessary to prevent further damage and protect public infrastructure. An inspection revealed cracked and broken pipes, misaligned joints and sagging sections, heavy root intrusion, and blockages.

Livingston Parish Director of Infrastructure and Governmental Affairs Stephen Avara met with homeowners and 2 On Your Side on Tuesday to explain in more detail the plan moving forward.

"A contractor is replacing around 250 feet of sewer line to protect the parish infrastructure, the roadway itself," Avara said.

The Denham Heights subdivision was developed in the 1950s. The existing drain line used for septic discharge is not parish-owned or maintained infrastructure. The system serves the subdivision and its residents. While that may be the case, the parish recognizes that the terracotta line's condition is directly impacting the parish roadway. If left unaddressed, the parish said it will lead to damage to the road.

In March, 2 On Your Side met with Denham Heights resident Thomas Maloy, who said then that a nuisance turned into a health hazard. Maloy explained how sewage was flowing in the ditches and soaking front yards.

"It's just been an ongoing thing for several years, but thanks to 2 On Your Side we're actually getting something done now," Maloy said.

The parish says that while this work may address current issues, it will not resolve the violations associated with private systems discharging raw sewage into the privately maintained collection line. That is currently being investigated by the Louisiana Department of Health. The parish is actively applying for grant funding to eventually tie the Denham Heights neighborhood into an existing sewage system to eliminate septic tanks or mo-dads in the neighborhood.

"Until that funding comes through, we have to patch it like this in order to protect the roadway," Avara said.

Work to replace the 250-foot section of pipe should be complete this week.