Rep. Garret Graves on Baton Rouge Police Shooting

BATON ROUGE – La. Congressman Garret Graves spoke to 2une In’s John Pastorek on Monday morning to give his reaction to the shooting ambush that left three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers dead and three more injured on Sunday.

Although a motive to the shooting caused by 29-year-old Gavin Long has not yet been identified, Congress Graves said that he believes investigators are making progress in finding it.

“I think it’s good that we are beginning to make progress in getting this resolved,” Graves said.

“I think that we can learn about him, learn about background, learn about motivation and learn if this truly was a lone wolf incident or if there truly is some type of support or association with an organization that helped him or prompted him to do this,” he said.

There also have been no indication that Long had any ties to Baton Rouge. Graves said that Long, along with others that are not from the city are not remaining peaceful.

“It wasn’t until you had outsiders come in and try to re-define the narrative and incite violence and tried to force a confrontation with police officers,” Graves said.

Graves stated that citizens of Baton Rouge have remained peaceful in their protests.

“Our people, our community, they were peaceful, they had frustrations to voice, they had an opportunity to do it,” he said.

Graves said that the shooting was a “travesty” and must be prevented from repeating itself.

“What happened yesterday was an absolute travesty to our community, to our police officers, to their family. We got to make sure that we extract every lesson learned that we can from this and prevent it from ever happening again,” Graves said.