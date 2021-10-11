71°
Rep. Clay Higgins discusses National Anthem protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. -  The video Congressman Clay Higgins posted on Facebook more than a week ago criticizing NFL players for protesting during the national anthem has been viewed more than six million times.
Higgins, R-Port Barre, posted his video before President Donald Trump's comments in Alabama that galvanized opposition to professional football players refusing to stand for the National Anthem before games.
Some players who want to direct attention to racial and judicial injustices have been either sitting or kneeling during the anthem.
On Sept. 17, Higgins said he can no longer watch the NFL.

