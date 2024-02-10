Remains of BRPD helicopter crash victims arrive at police headquarters

Home
House catches fire on Kenwood Avenue early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in Baton Rouge extinguished a fire at a home on Kenwood Avenue early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded...
Broome, police chief discuss recent shootings; Baton Rouge crime is not out of control, they say
Residents along Shelly Street, 72nd Avenue and 75th...
Prosecutors drop charges in State Police beating of Black motorist who said 'I was never resisting'
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana prosecutors have quietly dismissed...
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain in the forecast for the Mardi Gras weekend
Rain will be possible over the entire Mardi Gras weekend. Although the best chances for rain will be tomorrow, the day has been trending drier. ...
Friday PM Forecast: tracking showers and thunderstorms for the weekend
Warm temperatures will continue into Mardi Gras weekend....
Friday AM Forecast: Rain chances ramping up over the weekend
Clouds dominate for the next several days along...
Sports
No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Vanderbilt 85-62
NASHVILLE - No. 13 LSU defeated Vanderbilt 85-62 in a game where the Tigers mostly led by double digits Thursday night. Flau'jae Johnson led the...
LSU softball wins season opener 8-0 over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - No. 14/15 LSU started its...
LSU men's basketball falls 88-68 to No. 6 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE - LSU lost 88-68 to No. 6...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
About Us
Contests
Remains of BRPD helicopter crash victims arrive at police headquarters
RICO used to prosecute gang members Feb 9 2024
Broome and Morse discuss shootings Feb 9 2024
Must Luv Dogs Rescue Shelter
Watch Baton Rouge Mayor, Police Chief discuss recent shootings
Zulu coconuts return to Baton Rouge's McKinley High School
Sports Video
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
SU announces new head football coach
Fans' Choice: Emile Picarella
Kim Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches