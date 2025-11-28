59°
Latest Weather Blog
Registration for Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway open for 2025
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Registration is now open for the 2025 Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway.
Chief Operating Officer Joe Gipson joined 2une-In's April Davis to discuss how giving away fewer than 100 bikes a decade ago has transformed into a 600-bike giveaway across the state.
To register, click here.
News
BATON ROUGE - Registration is now open for the 2025 Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway. Chief Operating Officer Joe Gipson... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice