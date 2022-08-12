Reggie Chatman - Sports Reporter

74°
Reggie Chatman is a Sports Reporter for WBRZ News 2. Reggie joined WBRZ in June 2018, less than a month after graduating from Louisiana State University. 

Reggie majored in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in business. During college, Reggie worked for Tiger TV as an anchor, reporter, producer, and director for 4 years. He also interned at ESPN. 

He was inspired by many African American Journalists like Stuart Scott because of his willingness to be himself. Reggie has always been a sports enthusiast. He played many sports growing up and working in sports journalism allows him to stay close to the game. 

In his free time, Reggie enjoys making YouTube videos, using social media, watching Netflix, and debating why Lebron James is the greatest basketball player of all time. Reggie is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the National Association of Black Journalists and the NAACP.

4 years ago Monday, June 11 2018

