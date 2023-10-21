Recount affirms Jason Ard's win in Livingston Parish sheriff's race

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Sheriff Jason Ard held on to his narrow election win after challenger Brett McMasters called for a recount on Thursday.

The recount took place five days after the incumbent sheriff seemingly eked out a 115-vote victory over McMasters. The only change in the tally after Thursday's recount was an additional three votes in favor of Ard, slightly extending his margin of victory.

Ard received 17,659 votes to McMasters' 17,541, according to the results tallied Thursday.

Though McMasters promptly acknowledged that Ard had won, a member of his campaign team filed for a recount days later.

State law does not provide for an automatic recount, even in close contests, and it provides only for a second look at paper ballots, and not votes cast in person via precinct machines.

The party requesting the recount must cover its cost, but would be reimbursed should the outcome change.

Ard eclipsed McMasters by about one-third of one percentage point in one of the closest races in the capital area. Turnout in Livingston Parish was 41 percent for the sheriff's race.

Both candidates are Republicans, and each was permitted to have representation at the recount.

Ard ran for a fourth consecutive term, while McMasters was a first-time candidate for public office.