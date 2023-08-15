Latest Weather Blog
Recommendation from LSU Greek task force: Tailgating at chapter houses, not Parade Ground
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- After months of deliberation, the LSU Greek Life Task Force is submitting its final recommendations on how Greek culture should change.
The task force has been focused on oversight of Greek life on campus as well as the current process of recruitment and new member education following the death of an LSU fraternity pledge last semester. The task force has met more than a dozen times discussing issues related to alcohol and drug use, internal accountability, and hazing.
The 11 member committee has toyed with a number of options such as random drug test for chapter members, an idea that was received with mixed reaction.
Twenty-eight recommendations were made at a meeting Wednesday morning. Among them, moving IFC tailgating to chapter houses from the Parade Ground and also a ban on hard liquor at any events, on campus or off campus.
Recommendation would include events at bars, and only allow for beer and wine to be served.
The options are only recommendations and final decisions will be made by LSU President F. King Alexander.
