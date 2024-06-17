77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Recognizing National EMS Week

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Paramedics working countless hours in the community are recognized for doing what they do best. This week marks National EMS Week.

Friday, WBRZ joined an EMS crew in the middle of their shift as it responded to calls around East Baton Rouge Parish. The ride-along included a possible drug overdose and unresponsive calls.

Knowing when to call for EMS can help save a life. Knowing when not to call EMS can also save lives.

News
Recognizing National EMS Week
Recognizing National EMS Week
BATON ROUGE - Paramedics working countless hours in the community are recognized for doing what they do best. This week... More >>
7 years ago Friday, May 26 2017 May 26, 2017 Friday, May 26, 2017 5:09:00 PM CDT May 26, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days