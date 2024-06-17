Recognizing National EMS Week

BATON ROUGE - Paramedics working countless hours in the community are recognized for doing what they do best. This week marks National EMS Week.

Friday, WBRZ joined an EMS crew in the middle of their shift as it responded to calls around East Baton Rouge Parish. The ride-along included a possible drug overdose and unresponsive calls.

Knowing when to call for EMS can help save a life. Knowing when not to call EMS can also save lives.