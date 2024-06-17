77°
Latest Weather Blog
Recognizing National EMS Week
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Paramedics working countless hours in the community are recognized for doing what they do best. This week marks National EMS Week.
Friday, WBRZ joined an EMS crew in the middle of their shift as it responded to calls around East Baton Rouge Parish. The ride-along included a possible drug overdose and unresponsive calls.
Knowing when to call for EMS can help save a life. Knowing when not to call EMS can also save lives.
News
BATON ROUGE - Paramedics working countless hours in the community are recognized for doing what they do best. This week... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver says she feared for her life when kids broke her car...
-
Point Coupee Parish Sheriff reminds residents about boating safety lessons after incident...
-
3 go to hospital after apparent chemical leak in East Iberville; source...
-
Point Coupee Parish Sheriff warns people of safety concerns in False River
-
Officials: Loranger woman had 'multiple sharp-force injuries,' daughter may have died of...