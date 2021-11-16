Recent graduates could score $20 laptops in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - It's a deal hundreds won't want to miss out on.

The Ascension Parish School District is offering up technology to recent high school graduates before they head off to college.

"I am probably more excited than anyone because I've been working so long to make it happen,” said Jake Ragusa, the Director of Information Services and Technology for Ascension Public Schools.

Ragusa has been trying for years to sell refurbished laptops back to students. He even worked with legislators to pass a bill allowing this.

“There was no legal way to sell a device to a student before,” explained Ragusa.

Four years later, piles and piles of laptops are now ready to be picked up. The total is close to 1,200 laptops.

“Some of these are going to look like they're brand new because they have new plastic covers,” said Ragusa.

They'll run like brand new, too, which is good since the computers are going to college.

“I can't think of a University program that doesn't require the students to have full-time access to technology,” said Ragusa. “Some students are using a student loan to buy one, or having to borrow money from a parent. For some of them, it's a deciding factor of whether they can go to school.”

To avoid this, the Ascension Public School System is offering up the laptops for only $20 to those whose names are picked. Normally, the laptops would cost around $900, brand new. It’s a bargain deal. One that is worth it for the school district who has invested in the soon-to-be laptop owners for years.

“It's been a collaborative effort for us to get them to be seniors and to graduate,” said Ragusa. “We're happy to help them continue to succeed.”

The lottery launched Wednesday. Nearly 700 students have already entered it. If they are any extras, with no more graduates saying they need one, the remaining will go to underclassmen who enter.

The first drawing will be next Tuesday starting with 100 names picked.

You can find more info on the lottery here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdTxAFsE5w88r8IehIU4RodKaFt09Wx9X2Cz6Rzxvelty1IhA/viewform