Recall petition filed for Governor Jeff Landry

BATON ROUGE - Two Baton Rouge residents have filed a statewide recall petition for Governor Jeff Landry.

The recall effort is being headed by Marion Gbaiwon and Katie Stepter. The pair say that Landry's actions, "undermine fair representation, misalign state priorities away from the needs of Louisiana communities, and emphasize punitive approaches over meaningful, long-term solutions."

The Secretary of State's office says the two have 180 days to gather hand-written signatures from 20 percent of voters across Louisiana, which is just under 600,000 people.

In February, Gbaiwon filed a separate recall petition against Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

WBRZ has reached out to Landry's office and has not heard back.