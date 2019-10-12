Reality star indicted

BATON ROUGE - Embattled "Sons of Guns" reality TV star Will Hayden was indicted on a total of three sex charges in East Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday.

Hayden was indicted for two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape in an East Baton Rouge Parish court.

"These span from some period of time from 1991-92 through 2014. It's three separate counts," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "Two that carry a possibility of life in prison, one from five to 40 years. It's a serious offense."

Hayden was first arrested for molestation of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature on Aug. 9, but was released after he posted bond.

At first, Hayden's daughter, Stephanie Hayden-Ford, came to her father's defense. Hayden-Ford later came forward on the Dr. Phil Show and said her father groped her when she was younger.

Hayden was arrested again on Aug. 28 by EBRSO deputies in connection with the allegations of sexual misconduct that started as early as 1991 and continued up to his arrest in 2014. He has remained in jail since.

The allegations and ensuing charges have resulted in the cancellation of the Discovery Channel program that featured the operations of a firearms operation owned by Hayden.