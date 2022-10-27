Latest Weather Blog
Re-trial starts for 2021 RAXX nightclub fatal shooting case
Related Story
PORT ALLEN- Ronald Campbell, only 17-years old when he was arrested, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Trey Allen, outside of RAXX nightclub in September 2021.
"People are sick and tired of this. I am going to do my job. Hopefully the jurors see it the way I see it," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
Allen was breaking up a fight, when Campbell allegedly fired a gun. Campbell is being tried as an adult for second-degree murder.
On Tuesday, Campbell sat in the courtroom in front of a judge as 12 potential jurors were being selected. Clayton said opening statements will begin Wednesday.
This is not the first time the courts have heard of Campbell's case.
"It was 11 to one. What happens is the state of Louisiana has it to where you have to have it unanimous. If one juror holds out, you have to try it again," Clayton said.
On August 18, after hours of deliberation, a jury could not agree on the final verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
Now, Clayton says his team is ready to try Campbell again.
"Started selecting the jury. and ready to go forth with the evidence," Clayton said.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item...
-
State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime
-
Century-old shipwreck being dismantled by visitors; state department asking people to stop
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent
-
EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...