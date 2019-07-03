Latest Weather Blog
Rash of violence in Baton Rouge: Local law enforcement investigating five shootings in four days
BATON ROUGE - City officials are holding an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss a recent rash of shootings.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul announced Monday that community members were invited to meet at the Goodwood Library between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss ways to curtail the violence.
The latest shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m Monday, when police responded to a reported shooting victim on Calumet Street. Authorities believe the shooting took place in the 3600 block of Plank Road. The 31-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.
Monday's shooting is the fifth reported in Baton Rouge in four days. The first shooting was reported Friday on Jasper Ave. The Advocate reported that two people were whisked from the scene.
Over the weekend authorities responded to multiple other shootings were several people were injured. In the past few days, more than 12 people have been injured.
