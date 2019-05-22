Rash of subdivision car break-ins

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating approximately 20 reports of car break-ins in East Baton Rouge Parish subdivisions.

It happened at Jefferson Park and Azalea Lakes subdivisions off Hoo Shoo Too Road where thieves got away with cash and more Saturday night.

All of these break-ins had one thing in common: vehicles were left unlocked. It made them prime targets for the thieves.



A number of families say they woke up to find their cars ransacked with glove boxes opened as the suspects went rummaging through unlocked vehicles. Neighbors say looters were able to get away with cash and even took bicycles.

"I came outside and her purse was dumped all over the drivers seat so all the content was spilled out all on the seat," said Drew Irby, whose wife's car was broken into overnight. "Thankfully she had placed her wallet in my truck last night."

Residents of the area say the last time there was any kind of criminal activity was when someone was stealing mail in the area. The boldness of the burglars surprises residents and some say they plan to take precautions.

"Sometimes in the morning, I'll start my truck from inside and have it running for 15 minutes to warm it up in the cold weather," said Kim Marchand, who's been living in Jefferson Park subdivison for about 3 years. "In this particular neighborhood, I've seen very few police activity here at all so it's a very safe neighborhood...it's almost shocking that there breaking into this location."

Deputies are also investigating reports of other car break-ins on Nicholson Drive but it's unclear at this time if those are related.

The homeowners assocation of the Jefferson Park subdivision says it is looking into prices for camera installations in the residential area.