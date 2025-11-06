Rapper Young Bleed dies from brain aneurysm, family says

BATON ROUGE - Many people may know "Young Bleed," also known as Glenn Clifton Jr., for his hit single "How You Do Dat" or his affiliation with rap label No Limit Records.

Clifton performed at the Cash Money - No Limit Verzuz concert in Las Vegas on October 25th. Hours later, he was rushed to the hospital.

His family says after the concert, he went out with some friends to celebrate and performed again, but as the night began to wind down, they say he collapsed.

Clifton's mother, Florida Allen, says he suffered a brain aneurysm that caused him to go into cardiac arrest.

"Before they could get to him, he was out of oxygen for a while, and that's when they told us that he had no life in the brain," Allen said.

Clifton passed away on November 1st at 51 years old, leaving behind his mother and 5 children.

"Nobody ever expected him to, you know, not come home; he's never not done that," Clifton's son, Ty'Gee Clifton, said.

Prior to Clifton's passing, his family says he didn't have any health issues, except high blood pressure.

"I'm going to miss him, I'm not mad because he is gone, he left doing what he loved doing," Allen said.

Clifton first started his career as a rapper in Baton Rouge, as a member of the hip-hop group "Concentration Camp" that formed in 1995.

A few years later, he was discovered by New Orleans native Master P, where he was signed to "No Limit" records.

"He always wanted his life to shine, and his life is shining, you know, I just wish he was here to see it, but that wasn't in God's plan, and it's okay, it's okay," Allen said.

Ty'Gee Clifton says he will continue to keep his father's legacy alive by posting things like his music, pictures, and never-before-seen content on his social media.

"I have a lot, a lot of memories and conversations and even unreleased songs, at some point, you know once I get things everywhere it needs to be, I'm going to give them all of that type of stuff, just that, if I feel like it's getting dry out here, I'm going drop something they ain't never seen," Clifton said.

The family is asking for monetary donations to cover medical bills and funeral expenses. Click here for the GoFundMe.