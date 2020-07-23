Rapper from Baton Rouge killed in Austin

BATON ROUGE – A local rapper was shot and killed in a violent night in Austin, Texas, outside the performance of another Baton Rouge rapper.

Austin media outlets said Aquantis Griffin, 21, was identified by his family as being killed in gunfire with police. The father, Sheldon Griffin, said he learned of his son’s death on social media Friday morning.

Griffin was shot and killed after pointing what police believe was a gun at officers responding to another shooting at a club called Terminal 6. Police said there were reports of people shooting at each other after a concert.

Police, at one point, said a man started running down an alley toward police with a gun in his hand, Austin’s ABC affiliate reported on its website.

The concert reportedly involved NBA YoungBoy, also of Baton Rouge.

“We from the same hood... same street… he way came way out to Austin, Texas, to support me,” NBA YoungBoy said in an Instagram post Friday around lunch.

Police have not identified Griffin, only family have.

Assistant Police Chief Troy Gay said officers gave multiple commands for the man to drop the weapon before eight officers opened fire. A ninth officer also fired a stun gun at Griffin.

Austin Police said the officers involved are on leave.

