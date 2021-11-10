Questions about soccer complex construction in Ascension

GONZALES - Parents of children who play in a local soccer league are frustrated a soccer complex promised by parish officials more than a year ago is encountering too many delays.

Last year, Ascension Parish approved a $4 million soccer complex at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

"There were a lot of big trucks working there, but it stopped. I think before the holidays," said Karla Sotelo, a parent of two children who play soccer with the Gonzales Soccer Club.

The same club sent an email out to parents arguing the parish took funding away from the project, encouraging them to attend next week's finance committee meeting to express their frustrations.

"We had a recent delay where funds were taken out of the budget," said Councilmember Aaron Lawler. "I think that’s more of a clerical error, but that kind of thing has to stop."

Lawler is one of the soccer project's main supporters because his two children are members of the soccer club.

Lawler said the funds were returned to the soccer project and construction should move forward soon.

Nevertheless, Lawler said he understands the club's frustrations because the new soccer complex would allow parents to drop their children off at one central location rather than different fields scattered across the city.

“I think we’re heading on the right track," said Lawler.

As of now the biggest challenge would be the bidding process, which according to Lawler, must be reevaluated when the bids come in too high.