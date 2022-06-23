Public input meetings to be held on traffic issues

ADDIS - Your opinion is wanted to cure traffic in the long term.

The Capital Region Planning Commission will hold a series of public meetings, and launch an online survey to gather input for the Greater Baton Rouge area.

"While traffic congestion affects everyone daily, there are certain times your input can have a major impact in solving this challenge. Now is one of those times," CRPC Executive Director Jamie Setze said.

There are five meetings across the region over the next week. All will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. The same information will be given at all meetings.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7TH

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH OPEN HOUSE

Addis Community Center

7520 LA Highway 1, Addis, LA



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8TH

IBERVILLE PARISH OPEN HOUSE

St. Gabriel Community Center

1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive, St. Gabriel, LA

THURSDAY, MARCH 9TH

ASCENSION PARISH OPEN HOUSE

Public Safety Center

736 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, LA



TUESDAY MARCH 14TH

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH OPEN HOUSE

(Joint meeting with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission)

East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library

7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA



THURSDAY, MARCH 16TH

LIVINGSTON PARISH OPEN HOUSE

L.M. Lockhart Community Center

290 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs, LA