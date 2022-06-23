Latest Weather Blog
Public input meetings to be held on traffic issues
ADDIS - Your opinion is wanted to cure traffic in the long term.
The Capital Region Planning Commission will hold a series of public meetings, and launch an online survey to gather input for the Greater Baton Rouge area.
"While traffic congestion affects everyone daily, there are certain times your input can have a major impact in solving this challenge. Now is one of those times," CRPC Executive Director Jamie Setze said.
There are five meetings across the region over the next week. All will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. The same information will be given at all meetings.
TUESDAY, MARCH 7TH
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH OPEN HOUSE
Addis Community Center
7520 LA Highway 1, Addis, LA
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8TH
IBERVILLE PARISH OPEN HOUSE
St. Gabriel Community Center
1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive, St. Gabriel, LA
THURSDAY, MARCH 9TH
ASCENSION PARISH OPEN HOUSE
Public Safety Center
736 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, LA
TUESDAY MARCH 14TH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH OPEN HOUSE
(Joint meeting with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission)
East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library
7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
THURSDAY, MARCH 16TH
LIVINGSTON PARISH OPEN HOUSE
L.M. Lockhart Community Center
290 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs, LA
