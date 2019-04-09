PSCU's Free Kids Bike Race

DENHAM SPRINGS- Pelican State Credit Union is giving kids the opportunity to have one final day of fun and friendly competition before school starts back up in a few weeks. The group is holding its 12th annual Free Kids Bike Race.

The event is completely free and open to all kids ages 12 and under. Participants will be split-up and compete against other kids in their age group. Upon registration, children will also be entered into a raffle for a new bike.

Pelican State asks all participants to bring a helmet for the races. The day will also feature other activities like refreshments, music, games, fire truck tours, a dunking booth, face painting and door prizes for parents.

"We really wanted to have an event where the parents could leave their wallets at home and the kids could come out and have a great time," said Jessica Oliver with Pelican State.

The event is being held on Saturday, July 25th at the Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the races at 10 a.m.

For more information, you can email Dawn Matthews at dmatthews@pelicanstatecu.com.