Protests underway at BRPD headquarters

BATON ROUGE - Protest activity related to the officer-involved shooting of Alton Sterling has already begun to be apparent around the city on Friday afternoon.

A small contingent of protesters with signs showed up at the intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood. Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters are located at 9000 Airline Hwy.

Protestors walking around the intersection at Airline and Goodwood.. Police have closed off HQ parking lot. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/m7hP3da4ik — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) July 8, 2016

Just before 3 p.m., demonstrators began to enter the already busy intersection, causing further congestion. That's when dozens of BRPD officers made their presence known, attempting to move the protestors out of the roadway.

However, the initial display of police presence was effective at moving the protestors out of the intersection. A peaceful protest would resume the initial tense moment as more and more people turned out to the site.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, BRPD set up steel barricades around the building in advance of scheduled protests to take place on Saturday at 3 pm. BRPD HQ was moved into the old Women's Hospital on Airline less than a year ago.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office closed down their offices at noon Friday and sent all employees home due to “emergency conditions,” citing safety concerns for Clerk of Court workers. The closure came in light of traffic due to demonstration related to a nearby NAACP rally that took place earlier in the day outside of Baton Rouge City Hall.

A ramped up law enforcement presence was reported throughout the city for most of the day.

