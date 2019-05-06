Protests of alleged selling of unborn fetus parts

BATON ROUGE - Protests just weeks after a Planned Parenthood video went viral.



The protesters claim that, according to the video, Planned Parenthood sells parts of unborn fetuses.

"To call attention to the recent planned parenthood videos, and to really just talk about what happened in those videos," said Greg Phares. "To call for investigations and defunding of planned parenthood."

Governor Bobby Jindal requested the Department of Health and Hospitals to investigate all Louisiana Planned Parenthood offices.

The Inspector General's Office says its working with the DHH on the investigation, but does not want to comment on the status.

"I simply couldn't comment on any activity," said Greg Phares. "Again, the DHH is the leading agency on this investigation, we will do all we can to insure that nothing illegal is done in Louisiana."

In response to the investigation, Planned Parenthood said it does not offer any abortion services in the state, therefore, they do not sell or donate any unborn baby organs or tissue.

Planned Parenthood plans on building an office in New Orleans, where they will apply for a permit to perform abortions.