82°
Latest Weather Blog
Project to replace Darrow water line nears completion; expected to be operational by Friday
Related Story
DARROW — The Ascension Water Company's project to replace a water line in Darrow is nearing completion, with the line expected to be fully operational by Friday.
The water company has finished the line replacement phase of the project and has now begun disinfecting and flushing the new system.
Samples are expected to be taken of the new line on Wednesday, and, if the Louisiana Department of Health approves the test results, the line will be fully operational by Friday.
"We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this process. We recognize this project may have caused some inconvenience and apologize for any disruption," Ascension Parish officials said.
News
DARROW — The Ascension Water Company's project to replace a water line in Darrow is nearing completion, with the line... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night